Get Ready for the Coldest Weather of the Season

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:04 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers will taper off the morning, but not after leaving some slippery roads so be careful.

The coldest air of the season - perhaps to be all winter - will be here tonight through much of next week. Snow will accompany the arrival of the cold air tonight with 1″-2″ likely in Rapid City, more in the Hills and northeast Wyoming.

Another bout of snow is likely Saturday night and Sunday.

Temperatures will plummet, with below zero low temperatures likely much of next week.

Limit your outdoor time, don’t forget your pets and watch for slippery road conditions.

