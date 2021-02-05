Advertisement

Catholic Diocese of Rapid City received $392,605 in coronavirus aid for employees, utilities

By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since March, Catholic churches in Western South Dakota began canceling in-person mass due to the coronavirus pandemic. Churches closed doors and moved online--causing a “shortfall” in Sunday collections, according to the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City.

To keep people employed and the lights on, the Diocese of Rapid City applied for a loan through the federal government’s small business relief. Through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the diocese received almost $400,000 in aid.

The Diocese of Rapid City’s $392,605 loan is a portion of the nearly $3 billion that Catholic institutions in almost 200 dioceses received from PPP grants. The Associated Press says that the Roman Catholic Church could be the “biggest beneficiary of the paycheck program.”

In the diocese’s financial report, donated investments dropped 78% in Fiscal Year 2020 from FY19.

According to the rules governing the PPP program, the Catholic Church received the loan because it is “treated as any other nonprofit,” the Rapid City Diocese Bishop Peter Muhich said.

“The funds were used to keep full-time employees and part-time employees working during the shortfall in donations, thus relieving the public burden of unemployment,” Bishop Muhich explained.

Because of how the money was used, the $392,605 loan will likely be forgiven by the Small Business Administration if the paperwork is approved.

“The diocese was required to prove that it used these funds to keep its employees working during the pandemic or the PPP payment remained a loan and not a grant,” Bishop Muhich said.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many Black Hills Stock Show visitors choosing to leave the mask off
Lead structure fire
Lead structure fire scorches auto shop
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community
Frigid Arctic air and accumulating snow headed our way
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine
House committee kills bill requiring governor to release security costs
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the...
House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene
Bill in legislature would allocate $500,000 for Bison Visitors Center
Bill in legislature would allocate $500,000 for Bison Visitors Center
vaccine
Journey Museum holds virtual event to answer questions on COVID vaccine