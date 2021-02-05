Bill in legislature would allocate $500,000 for Bison Visitors Center

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - A bill in the South Dakota Legislature would give $500,000 to Custer State Park to build a Bison Visitors Center.

The state park is hoping to raise a total of $5,000,000 to build the center, which would provide a history of the bison herd in the park.

Senate Bill 54 would allocate funds to the bison center, which has already received over $4,000,000 from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, and funds raised by the park itself.

Kobee Stalder is the Visitor Services Program Manager for Custer State Park. He says he’s happy the state legislature is taking steps to ensure the bison center is built.

”The Bison heard is our most iconic attraction here in the park,” Stalder said. “Visitors want to know why we have bison, why they’re in the park, where they are and what they do here. So, the bison center can just further explain and tell that story to an entirely different level.”

The bill is headed to committee for a hearing.

Stalder says the park hopes break ground on the project this spring, and have it finished by 2022.

