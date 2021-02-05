Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many Black Hills Stock Show visitors choosing to leave the mask off
Lead structure fire
Lead structure fire scorches auto shop
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community
Frigid Arctic air and accumulating snow headed our way
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips
Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks