A look at South Dakota’s first USDA registered hemp lab

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been nearly a year since industrial hemp and CBD oil became legal in South Dakota. Now, farmers are starting to apply for their hemp growing license through the Department of Agriculture. The industry is proving to be new territory for South Dakota and one Dell Rapids man is finding a way to be a part of it.

Jared Nieuwenhuis is leading the way when it comes to testing hemp in South Dakota. He is currently the owner of East Prairie Laboratories, a soil testing facility just outside of Flandreau.

Now he is breaking into the hemp field.

“Because I saw it as an opportunity for farmers to diversify what they’ve been doing in South Dakota. They can make a good bit of money if they can forward sell their product,” said Nieuwenhuis.

Nieuwenhuis grew up on a farm, so crops and soil have always been close to his heart. His new lab, Cannabis ChemLab is the first USDA registered hemp lab in South Dakota.

“It’s exciting, it’s like you know the wild west or like the gold rush of you know back in the day. So it’s an exciting time to be in South Dakota and to be working in science in South Dakota,” said Nieuwenhuis.

His main goal with the new lab is to ensure that the products being developed from hemp are safe.

“We’ll just be doing the testing for THC potency and then if they want CBD profiles done on their products we can do full-spectrum CBD and THC analysis,” said Nieuwenhuis.

Knowing the amount of THC in a hemp plant is an important part of the process.

“When it comes to actually growing hemp in South Dakota there are a lot of rules that go along with it and one of those rules is that it has to be 0.3% THC or less,” said Nieuwenhuis.

Nieuwenhuis is already helping test hemp for some of the South Dakota reservations. And plans to become even busier in the spring as farmers start to grow hemp across South Dakota.

As of now, Nieuwenhuis and his staff are working out of East Prairie Labs, but they do hope to find a new location for their lab by spring. He also plans to break into the marijuana industry once it becomes legalized in South Dakota.

South Dakota Hemp Plan Link:

https://www.ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/SouthDakotaIndustrialHempPlan.pdf

