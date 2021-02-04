Wintry Weather, Including Below Zero Cold on the Way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be going down as we close the week and head into the weekend as a second surge of air - this time from the arctic - makes it way in from the north.

Today, snow showers will increase over the northern hills an Wyoming hills as northwest winds blow upslope. Several inches of snow will be possible. Additional snow showers are also possible in northern Wyoming later today.

Snow will increase tomorrow into Saturday morning as the colder arctic air moves in. 1″-2″ will be possible in the Rapid City area, but more than 5″ will be likely in Sheridan County. Another chance of snow arrives Sunday.

Temperatures will be frigid with below zero lows likely Sunday into next week.

