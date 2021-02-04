South Dakota reports first-time unemployment claims dropped

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Labor reported mixed results in its latest jobs report as the state’s economy continues to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

Officials say initial unemployment claims fell, though continued unemployment claims increased slightly in the state.

A total of 473 first-time claims were processed by the Department of Labor for the week ending in Jan. 30, an increase of 107 from the previous report. Prior to the pandemic, this number generally hovered between 200-300, but spiked to several thousand per week during the early months of the pandemic.

Continued unemployment claims rose by nearly 400 to 5,291. This number indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $1.2 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.3 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $38,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $275,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

