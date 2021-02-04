Advertisement

Sheepdogs show their stuff at the Stock Show

sheepdog
sheepdog(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The James Kjerstad Event Center hosted qualifying rounds for the North American Sheepdog trials on Thursday.

Sheepdogs compete to move sheep around a course and into a pen in the quickest time possible.

Owners use whistles or voice commands to get their dog to herd the sheep.

For one trainer--- she says the competition runs in her family. She spends time after school training her dog and says it’s exciting to see that hard work translate to success.

“They are like family and seeing the work and see them grow and progress is really great to have that happen,” Emma Spring, from Union Center, SD, says

qualifying in the top 16 earned you a spot in the finals.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire...
Crews on-scene at wildland fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer
COVID-19 claims 3 more South Dakotans’ lives Wednesday

Latest News

healthwatch
Health Watch: Food poisoning
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Like so many other events, stock shows across the nation had to cancel or find a new way to...
Ranchers sell and connect with clients at the Black Hills Stock Show
Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many Black Hills Stock Show visitors choosing to leave the mask off