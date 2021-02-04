Advertisement

Rep. Johnson joins House Republicans in introducing legislation to build Keystone XL Pipeline

By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s lone representative Dusty Johnson said he’s behind legislation that would authorize the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline without a presidential permit.

The Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act would build the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was called off after President Joe Biden revoked the pipeline’s presidential permit, eliminating thousands of American jobs.

“For years, Keystone XL played by the rules and met its burden of proof, earning dozens of local, state, and federal permits,” Rep. Johnson said. “The rule of law shouldn’t be destroyed with the swipe of the President’s pen. Rep. Armstrong’s bill reforms this system and would save American jobs along the way.”

Johnson joins 82 other House Republicans, including Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), and Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in support of the legislation.

President Biden has faced criticism from both U.S. and Canadian officials after deciding to rescind the Keystone XL Pipeline permit back in January.

