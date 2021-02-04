Advertisement

Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID

He’s taking a break from ‘The Masked Singer’
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – Nick Cannon tests positive for coronavirus, Variety reported.

The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer,” while he quarantines and rests.

The Fox competition show is set to begin production this week.

Niecy Nash will reportedly fill in for Cannon. She was a guest judge on the show last year.

