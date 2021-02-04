Advertisement

Lead structure fire scorches auto shop

Lead structure fire
Lead structure fire(Lead Volunteer Fire Department)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Northern Hills firefighters toiled into the night to extinguish a structure fire that raged into the morning.

Around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Lead Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at JDM Customs and Repair, an automotive repair shop, according to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building and worked to put out the fire as a cold front chilled responders on scene.

Harvey says roughly six-to-12 people were evacuated, but no one was injured during the response.

Tiffiny Sue of Lead said the flames initially looked like they would spread throughout the neighborhood, but firefighters quickly stopped the fire from touching other homes.

”I thought our power would go out, and then there’s times where ... I could almost see the flames leaping over and lots of smoke,” Sue said. “It was scary.”

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters contained the flames to the auto shop and are mopping up the remaining embers.

SD Fire Marshals and Lead Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

Responding Agencies: Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, Spearfish Canyon, Whitewood, Rochford and Johnson Siding Fire Departments; Lawrence County EM and Sheriff, Lead Police, Water and Street Department, MDU, Black Hills Energy, Lead-Deadwood Regional Hospital Ambulance Service, Pennington County 911 and SD D.O.T.

