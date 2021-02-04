Advertisement

Hill City offers chocolate, chilli and connection this Valentine’s Day

Bring your Valentine to the Heart of the Hills. Hill City hosts chocolate samplings, chili, gifts and shopping.
Hill City welcome sign
Hill City welcome sign(Photo © Dan Staebler)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Janet Wetovick-Bily understands people may need to reconnect during the pandemic. That’s why Hill City’s annual Valentines’ Day celebration is critical this year.

The Heart of the Black Hills transforms into the state’s “sweetheart capital” on Valentine’s Day. Each year the community holds its Tour de Chocolate and Polar Bear Chili Cookoff, and the Area Chamber of Commerce said they have a record number of businesses and competitors.

“It’s also a time where after a year of pandemic, we can re-connect with feelings of joy, happiness and love,” Janet Wetovick-Bily, executive director, Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce. “That’s what people have been craving—connection—and that is why we are likely seeing so many businesses participating in the Tour de chocolate and competing in the Polar Bear Chili Cook-off.”

Tutletown coordinates a free annual Tour de chocolate event. It features chocolate samplings and specials all throughout town at more than 25 participating businesses. The outdoor Polar Bear Chili Cookoff, hosted by Hill City’s Tin City Masonic Lodge #112 has a record number of 27 total competitors this year, Wetovick-Bily said. Chili can be sampled and with voting in several categories from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We can’t wait to welcome our friends, neighbors and guests on this Valentine’s Weekend,” said Janet Wetovick-Bily, executive director, Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Both events occur on Main Street and are wrapped up with an evening Valentine’s Dance at High Country Guest Ranch Saturday night and Valentine’s Breakfast at the Hill City Senior Center on Sunday, Valentine’s Day itself.

More information: visithillcityd.com.

