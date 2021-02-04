Advertisement

Deadwood prepares for Mardis Gras celebration

By Blake Joseph
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Come to Deadwood, South Dakota for a weekend full of free food, a parade (with thousands of beads), parties and live music. Plus, there are special open container zones where you can roam from one Deadwood bar to the next.

All events are free. Enjoy Cajun food and fun, sponsored by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce! For a list of Cajun food locations, visit Deadwood.com.

2021 EVENT Schedule

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2021

  • 6-8 pm – Deadwood Cajun Feast: Enjoy free Cajun samples (A progressive menu of appetizers, soup, entrees and dessert) throughout Deadwood, while supplies last. Participating locations at Deadwood.com.
  • 8 pm – Masquerade Party + King & Queen Coronation: Coronation begins and will include live zydeco music from Curley Taylor. Held at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2021

  • 2-4pm – Cajun Food Cook-Off: Taste some of the finest Cajun foods in the region at this free cook-off competition. Free food samplings while supplies last. Participating locations below.
  • 7 pm – Deadwood’s Annual Mardi Gras Parade: Get a spot on Main Street and collect your share of thousands of sets of beads thrown during the parade.
  • 9pm – Live music from Curley Taylor and after-party at Deadwood Mountain Grand. Dance the night away to authentic, live music!

ATTENTION BUSINESSES: Enter a float in the parade, it’s FREE! – Call the Chamber at (605) 578-1876.

