Advertisement

Cattle sales up for a Wisconsin family at this year’s Black Hills Stock Show

Sales up at livestock auction
Stock Show
Stock Show(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Stock shows across the country are being canceled.

But the one here in Rapid City has some Ag producers doing even better than last year.

The Knutson family from Clinton, Wisconsin came back to the event this year.

They sold 3 heifers and 2 bulls this year and sales are up from what they took home in 2020. Outside of one other show, the last time the Knutson’s had the opportunity to showcase their livestock was at the 2020 Black Hills Stock Show

Being able to see the sale through to the finish is a great memory for the family and the increased sales is a trend they are hoping will continue to help support the Ag community.

“Really fun you raise them from when they are born and you get to this level and you sell them and it is fun. It is good we’ve definitely seen an uptick in the market and we would like to see it continue,” Kinlee, Kolton, and Brandon Knutson, say

The Knutsons have enjoyed all their visits to the state. They visited over the summer and plan to come back to the show next year.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints

Latest News

The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Feeding SD
Feeding South Dakota gets a helping hand from Black Hills Works
This proposal was introduced by Johnson after Democrats introduced legislation to make D.C. the...
Dusty Johnson proposes merging D.C. with Maryland, opposes statehood
A bill that would create four community-based schools to teach Oceti Skowin language and...
Native School bill revived, to be debated on Friday