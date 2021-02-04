Advertisement

Back to normal, for now

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers will taper off by midnight for many. Skies will begin to clear up going into the morning hours leaving us with partly cloudy skies to begin the day. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20s with breezy conditions.

Scattered clouds expected in western South Dakota Thursday, but it will be overcast much of the day in northeast Wyoming and for much of the Black Hills as another round of snow showers will slide through. Up to 1″ will be possible in those spots. Highs will be in the 30s for many, with 20s in the hills. Another round of snow slides through Thursday night into Friday morning and could bring up to an inch or two, mainly in the northern hills and Wyoming, while other places could get a dusting.

A better chance for accumulating snow will move in Friday night into Saturday morning, then again Saturday night through Sunday. This could bring enough snow to have to shovel for much of the area. Still too far out to talk totals, as this forecast will be difficult due to how cold it will be.

Speaking of the cold, let’s talk about it. Cold front Friday night will drop lows into the single digits Saturday morning. We will struggle to reach the lower teens. Sunday will start off below zero with highs in the Single digits. Monday and Tuesday will be similar with lows below zero and highs in the single digits. The middle to late portions of next week could see temperatures return to the teens, but stay tuned and stay warm!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints

Latest News

Thursday
Getting cooler
South Dakota State Capitol
House lawmakers kill bill to push joint custody in divorces
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Get Ready for a Long Period of Colder than Normal Temperatures
Nice through midday Thursday, then the changes begin