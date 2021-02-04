Back to normal, for now

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers will taper off by midnight for many. Skies will begin to clear up going into the morning hours leaving us with partly cloudy skies to begin the day. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20s with breezy conditions.

Scattered clouds expected in western South Dakota Thursday, but it will be overcast much of the day in northeast Wyoming and for much of the Black Hills as another round of snow showers will slide through. Up to 1″ will be possible in those spots. Highs will be in the 30s for many, with 20s in the hills. Another round of snow slides through Thursday night into Friday morning and could bring up to an inch or two, mainly in the northern hills and Wyoming, while other places could get a dusting.

A better chance for accumulating snow will move in Friday night into Saturday morning, then again Saturday night through Sunday. This could bring enough snow to have to shovel for much of the area. Still too far out to talk totals, as this forecast will be difficult due to how cold it will be.

Speaking of the cold, let’s talk about it. Cold front Friday night will drop lows into the single digits Saturday morning. We will struggle to reach the lower teens. Sunday will start off below zero with highs in the Single digits. Monday and Tuesday will be similar with lows below zero and highs in the single digits. The middle to late portions of next week could see temperatures return to the teens, but stay tuned and stay warm!

