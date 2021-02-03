Advertisement

Shepherd’s Meadow, a $3.5 million mobile home community is now open for business

A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shepherd’s Meadow, a $3.5 million mobile home community is now open for business.

But not just anyone can live there, you have to at least be 55 years old.

The area can house 118 mobile homes, with 65 of them single wide homes and 53 of them double wide homes.

And now that all the utilities are ready to go, Co-Owner Jeff Jasper says the lots are ready for residents with mobile homes five years old or newer to move in.

“Reason for the community here is to like we said have it safe and quiet, but have it close to town, close to clinics, close to grocery stores, and just make it convenient for us in our retirement years to have someplace safe,” says Jasper.

If you are interested or for more information you can call Stewart at (605) 390-4227.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
U.S. Sen. John Thune speaks to vendors at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 29.
Noem, Thune come out for Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo

Latest News

An aerial view of Rapid City.
“As our city continues to grow, public safety resources need to continue to expand as well.”
Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like...
38 teams competed in annual Ranch Rodeo, Tuesday
The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation...
County Commission hopes congressional delegation continues to fight for Keystone pipeline
Judge-turned-lawmaker takes on South Dakota’s death penalty