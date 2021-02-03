RCPD offers help to the homeless when weather changes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mother nature looks like she’s finally ready for winter, bringing a cold front and snow to the area’s unseasonably warm weather.

Winter has seen more warm days than cold, but the warm weather luck seems to be running out. And law enforcement is prepared for the coming drop in temperatures.

“We have already been out since Monday and when we run into our groups of homeless people and people we have contact with every single day, we start telling them that the weather’s going to change,” said Jim Hansen, a senior patrolman with Rapid City Police Department. “We don’t want anybody to freeze.”

Rain or shine, 365 days a year, law enforcement work with the homeless, to make sure something as simple as the weather doesn’t hurt or kill them.

“We are out there every single day if it’s too hot. We do it in the extreme heat just as much as we do it in the cold winter,” said Hansen. ”This is standard for us. It’s regular business. Cold weather comes, we tell the people that are out, we give rides sometimes in my career. We’re not a taxi service but when it’s extreme cold and somebody’s lives in jeopardy, there’s the difference.”

Officers have specific places they look like down by the creek, in abandoned buildings, and along the bike path. And offer safety from the elements at places like the Care Campus and the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

“We have a few open beds and if we don’t have any open beds, we’ll put mats and blankets on the floor for people,” said Lysa Allison, executive director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission. “We’ve got hot coffee going and three hot meals a day and we just want people to come in and be safe.”

