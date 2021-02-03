Nice through midday Thursday, then the changes begin

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloud cover will vary from mostly clear to partly cloudy. Fog will be likely on the plains toward Faith, Philip, Kadoka and down toward Martin. Low visibility and slippery spots are likely as temperatures will be below freezing out there. In Rapid, lows will be in the 30s making for a mild night.

We get some sunshine and warm air through the middle of the day Wednesday, but clouds increase along with the wind into the afternoon. Snow showers will be likely for many with a few rain showers in the southern plains, where temperatures might not have cooled off enough yet for snow, but it will turn into snow quickly after. Accumulations will likely be below an inch for many, but parts of northeast Wyoming and the northern hills could pick up an inch or two. Highs will be cooler in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota and warmer near Rapid and areas to the south and east.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the 30s, making it feel more like the 20s or even teens. Isolated snow showers will be possible in Wyoming and the Black Hills. Friday will feature some snow chances, especially in the afternoon and overnight hours. Some accumulations are likely, but it is too early to talk numbers right now. Highs will be in the 30s again Friday, but a cold front that brings in snow will usher in MUCH cooler air.

Highs over the weekend will be in the teens, but wind chill values will make temperatures feel below zero nearly the entire weekend. Be sure to prep your pipes in the house so they don’t freeze or burst. Bring your pets indoors. Check the fluid levels in your vehicles and make an emergency winter kit for your car in case you happen to get stranded. Cold air continues much of next week with highs struggling to reach the 20s.

