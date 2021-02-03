Advertisement

Mass transportation mask mandate takes effect February 2nd

The Centers for disease control and prevention issued the order on January 29th
Black Hills services weigh in on the impact among travel
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The federal mass transportation mask mandate issued by the Centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) goes into effect on February 2nd.

The CDC is requiring all travelers to wear face coverings on airplanes, ships, buses, taxis, subways, and ride-share services.

Some of these services already require masks. The Meade school district has required masks since the beginning of the pandemic, Meade school district superintendent Don Kirkegaard says not much will change.

“We have always required masks on the bus because you can’t do any kind of social distancing, we have not changed that, so the mask mandate on transportation should not have any impact at all”

Megan Gould, transit division manager for ‘Rapid Ride’ says all riders have been required to wear face coverings since September.

” We do make special accommodations for those that may have a disability that doesn’t allow them to wear a mask, we do have masks available for those that don’t have one when they’re trying to board a bus, but if they don’t have one they are not able to get on if they refuse to wear it”

Kirkegaard says students and staff have been cooperating with covid-19 regulations.

“Students, our parents, our faculty have done a great job at trying to mitigate everything we can and so it’s a challenge across the board, and so we feel very good about the fact that we have been in school every day since day one”

