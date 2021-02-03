Advertisement

House lawmakers kill bill to push joint custody in divorces

South Dakota State Capitol
South Dakota State Capitol
Pierre, S.D. (AP) - A committee of South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a proposal to push judges to equally split the custody of children between divorced parents, after opponents argued it could tie victims of abuse to their former partners.

The issue of custody in divorce proceedings has become a recurring battle in the Legislature, driven by Republican Rep. Tom Pischke after his own contentious divorce and custody fight.

“I know this system,” Pischke said. “It doesn’t work.”

While Pischke helped craft this year’s bill, he was not the primary sponsor. Instead, Rep. Tamara St. John, a Republican from Sisseton, introduced the bill, which would have required divorcing parents to prove to a judge that equal custody was not in the best interests of the child.

Proponents argued that children of divorced parents benefit from spending time with both parents. They said there is a nationwide effort to push judges to split custody equally, pointing to a Kentucky law and bills in other state legislatures.

But opponents, including advocates for victims of domestic abuse, said the change to the law would have allowed abusers to continue to exert control over their victims.

Diana Miller, a lobbyist for South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, called the current statute the “gold standard” of custody law because it tasks judges with caring for the best interests of the child.

Republican legislators who voted against the bill noted that the law would apply to divorce proceedings that are already contested, and that requiring joint custody would become problematic.

Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, a Republican from Sioux Falls, became emotional discussing the difficulty of divorce, but said she opposed the bill because it took the focus away from the well-being of children.

“I don’t believe we can legislate parents to get along,” she said.

