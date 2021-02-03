Advertisement

High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden’s request

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to requests from the Biden administration to put off arguments in two cases involving the U.S.-Mexico border wall and asylum-seekers because President Joe Biden has taken steps to change Trump administration policies that had been challenged in court.

The justices issued a brief order canceling arguments that had been set for the coming weeks.

The court had been scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 22 in a case over President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars in taxpayer money for the construction of portions of a wall along the border with Mexico.

Biden ordered a pause in construction and rescinded the national emergency that Trump declared to facilitate the transfer of money to the border.

The court also put off arguments that were to take place on March 1 over the Trump policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

Biden has suspended the so-called remain in Mexico policy for new arrivals and ordered a review of the policy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community

Latest News

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
LIVE: Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands...
US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia
The government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see children being...
LIVE: WH COVID task force gives briefing; Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
From choosing between basic and regular economy to navigating airlines’ horrifically obscure...
Ask a Travel Nerd: Are airline fees fair?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with the extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on...
Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps. Greene, Cheney