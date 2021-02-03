Advertisement

Get Ready for a Long Period of Colder than Normal Temperatures

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I hope you enjoyed our 55 degree high yesterday, and the mild weather this morning because it’s going to be long gone by tonight, and we will likely see a lengthy period of colder than normal weather starting tonight and lasting through next week.

The first of two cold fronts blows through today, bringing gusty winds and falling temperatures this afternoon. A few rain and snow showers will occur behind the front, and there will be a slight accumulation of snow possible, mainly this evening in the Black Hills on west into Wyoming.

The next cold front arrives late Friday. This front brings in arctic air and will be accompanied by light snow. Up to 2″ accumulation of snow is likely in many areas Friday night. Temperatures will plummet this weekend with lows near or below zero and highs from 10 to 15 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community

Latest News

Nice through midday Thursday, then the changes begin
Ahead
Changes on the way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Today, but Colder air is on the Way!
Nice & warm through midweek