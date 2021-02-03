Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints

Latest News

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita, Calif.
All the rage: Rapid City smash rooms lets customers break stuff
All the rage: Rapid City smash rooms lets customers break stuff