Friends of food security extended until the end of March

Feeding SD
Feeding SD(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Feeding South Dakota has extended their Friends of Food Security program until the end of March.

The program launched in November as a way to incentivize people to volunteer their time at Feeding South Dakota and Meals on Wheels.

Feeding South Dakota has continued to see an increase in food security needs across the state.

One volunteer shows up four days a week after retiring as a teacher and seeing food security issues firsthand.

“If your heart tells you to do it get out here and do it. It is very fulfilling and every day is interesting because every day is different,” Bruce Brugman, Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, says.

To volunteer at Feeding South Dakota you can click here.

