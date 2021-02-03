Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Black Hills News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem

By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills News brings you an exclusive interview with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem from Pierre.

Black Hills Fox New’s Jack Caudill and Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen sat down with the Republican governor to discuss what she thinks of a potential 2024 Presidential run, if President Trump should face consequences after the attack on the Capitol and more.

Watch segments of our interview with the governor on Black Hills News throughout the night on KEVN.

Rewatch the interview segments here in this article after they have aired.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints

Latest News

Feeding SD
Friends of food security extended until the end of March
Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.
Smash rooms, let out some frustration and ‘break whatever you want’
Black Hills services weigh in on the impact among travel
Mass transportation mask mandate takes effect February 2nd
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community