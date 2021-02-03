Crews on-scene at wildland fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wildfire is happening near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer, which is two miles southeast of town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.
The fire started around 1:06 p.m. and is estimated to be 5 to 7 acres, according to the Great Plains Fire Information. The public is asked to avoid the area while crews respond.
A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon with northwest winds gusting up to 40-45mph. There is a chance for light snow to develop later tonight, with a dusting to about an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
