Advertisement

Crews on-scene at wildland fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire...
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire Department. The public is asked to avoid the area while crews respond.(Custer County Sheriff's Office)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wildfire is happening near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer, which is two miles southeast of town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

The fire started around 1:06 p.m. and is estimated to be 5 to 7 acres, according to the Great Plains Fire Information. The public is asked to avoid the area while crews respond.

A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon with northwest winds gusting up to 40-45mph. There is a chance for light snow to develop later tonight, with a dusting to about an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.

We are currently on scene at a wildland fire off of Hazelrodt Cutoff, Custer. We ask that you please avoid this area.

Posted by Custer County Sheriff on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Monument Health Monday morning. The healthcare system will...
South Dakota will get 2K more COVID-19 vaccines weekly soon
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
COVID-19 claims 3 more South Dakotans’ lives Wednesday
A South Dakota Mines professor won the Chauvenet Math Award. Dr. Travis Kowalski won the award...
Rapid City professor awarded prestigious award for math essay