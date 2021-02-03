Advertisement

COVID-19 claims 3 more South Dakotans’ lives Wednesday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday, state health officials reported three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 and there are 209 new cases in the state.

The disease has claimed a total of 1,782 lives in South Dakota. The latest victims included two people in their 50s and one in their 70s.

Despite the additional cases, active cases continued to fall in the state due to additional recoveries. There are currently 2,552 active cases in the state, down 48 from Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, up two to 133. However, this number is still only a quarter of the peak the state saw in November. Officials say 43% of hospital beds and 49% of ICU beds are still available.

The state processed 1,712 COVID-19 tests in its latest report. The Department of Health reported an 8.3% test-positivity rate, though officials only factor in PCR tests when determining this rate. The state has averaged a positivity rate of 8.8% over the past two weeks.

A total of 73,553 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, an increase of over 200 from Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
A South Dakota Mines professor won the Chauvenet Math Award. Dr. Travis Kowalski won the award...
Rapid City professor awarded prestigious award for math essay
Serenity still missing, search suspended, South Dakotans wonder 2 years later
Proposed plan for development of the Marcotte Property.
‘Yes’ vote stops Sturgis from developing Marcotte Property for 5 years, unofficial tally reports