Advertisement

Black Hills Stock Show event sees record number of entries and spectators

The 6th annual Broncs for Breakfast happened Wednesday morning, kicking off with biscuits, gravy, and Bloody Mary’s at 8 am before moving on to the crowd-pleaser, the bronc ride.
The 6th annual Broncs for Breakfast happened Wednesday morning, kicking off with biscuits,...
The 6th annual Broncs for Breakfast happened Wednesday morning, kicking off with biscuits, gravy, and Bloody Mary’s at 8 am before moving on to the crowd-pleaser, the bronc ride.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halfway through the Black Hills Stock Show and the events have been jam-packed. One of Wednesday’s main events, wasn’t any different, pulling in its largest crowd ever.

The 6th annual Broncs for Breakfast happened Wednesday morning, kicking off with biscuits, gravy, and Bloody Mary’s at 8 am before moving on to the crowd-pleaser, the bronc ride. This year, more than 50 people entered to ride, another record. From there, 32 everyday cowboys took their day-to-day skills to compete for cash and other prizes in an eight-second ride.

”These guys have so much grit and heart and they actually have their stock saddles that they ride every day on the ranch and they’re riding Burch bucking horses that are fresh off their bucking herd stock, that are young colts and they’re giving it all they have,” said Tif Robertson, a member of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo’s board of directors.

Competitors come to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo from across the country; from Kentucky to Texas to Montana.. with this year’s winner calling Colorado home.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints

Latest News

Rain or shine, 365 days a year, law enforcement work with the homeless, to make sure something...
RCPD offers help to the homeless when weather changes
The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Monument Health Monday morning. The healthcare system will...
South Dakota will get 2K more COVID-19 vaccines weekly soon
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. and is about an acre, according to the Custer Fire...
Crews on-scene at wildland fire near Hazelrodt Cutoff in Custer
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur