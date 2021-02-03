Advertisement

Smash rooms, let out some frustration and ‘break whatever you want’

Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.
Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.
Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In October we took a tour through Decory’s Haunt, a massive haunted house in the Rushmore Mall. But with the 2021 spooky season months away, the owners found a new way to use the space throughout the rest of the year.

Instead of letting out screams, you can let out some rage with Decory Entertainment’s new smash rooms. Smash rooms are a space to relieve stress and break things in a controlled space.

There are three themed rooms: an office, a hotel room, and grandma’s basement.

”Break whatever you want. You can bring in your own breakables,” said Adonis Salte, president of Decory’s Entertainment. “We have TVs, glassware, you could do a picture of somebody you may have a problem with. It can be anything in that realm and you can smash everything. You have free control and freedom to break whatever’s in the room and you won’t be in trouble for it.”

The smash rooms officially opened last weekend and will be open starting at noon Fridays through Sundays.

For a link to their sign up, visit https://decorysfun.com/.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints

Latest News

Feeding SD
Friends of food security extended until the end of March
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for...
EXCLUSIVE: Black Hills News sits down for one-on-one with Gov. Noem
Black Hills services weigh in on the impact among travel
Mass transportation mask mandate takes effect February 2nd
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community