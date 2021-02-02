Advertisement

US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions

Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.(STR | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The military detention of Myanmar’s civilian leaders was a coup, U.S. State Department officials said Tuesday, and promised sanctions and other measures targeting “the very small circle of military generals” responsible.

Biden administration officials previously had held off on classifying the military’s weekend roundup of Myanmar’s top elected officials as a takeover. State Department officials said Tuesday they were satisfied it met the legal definition of a coup, setting the stage for sanctions and other measures against those believed responsible.

Humanitarian assistance to Myanmar’s people would not be affected by whatever penalties the U.S. decides on, a State Department official said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
U.S. Sen. John Thune speaks to vendors at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 29.
Noem, Thune come out for Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, including stimulus checks; GOP talks continue
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is readying a tactic to pass COVID relief.
Democrats ready to pass COVID relief with reconciliation vote
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice