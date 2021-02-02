Advertisement

South Dakota announces February sobriety checkpoints

(South Dakota Highway Patrol)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) -South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety announced it’ll set up new sobriety checkpoints across the state this month.

This month, 15 checkpoints in 12 counties are planned in Beadle, Brown, Brule, Butte, Codington, Davison, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody and Roberts counties. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers conduct the checks.

These checkpoints are used to discourage driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
U.S. Sen. John Thune speaks to vendors at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 29.
Noem, Thune come out for Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters

Latest News

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
SD Sen. Rounds hashes out COVID-19 aid package with President Biden
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota senate kills Oceti Sakowin schools proposal
news weather
Rapid City Fares Much Better Weather Than New York City
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong