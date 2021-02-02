Advertisement

Rapid City council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong

Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:29 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It all started with the creation of a Facebook page, Caring Businesses of Rapid City.

The page listed COVI19 resources, things like when a business was busy or if it had a mask mandate.

But the page didn’t sit well with some causing them to take out their frustrations on Armstrong, one of the creators of the Facebook page.

Around 90 complaints have been filed against Armstrong, some asking for her removal from office.

In response, more than 200 public comments have been filed with the city defending Armstrong’s actions.

The city council addressed the complaints during Monday night’s council meeting with attorney R. Shawn Tornow bringing up potential litigation.

“We submitted a formal notice of potential claim as is required by statute and quite honestly my office represents a number of businesses in Rapid City and individuals who have been directly harmed by actions taken by certain council members, the city as a whole,” says Tornow.

In the end, the council unanimously voted to dismiss all complaints against Armstrong.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
House State Affairs committee hears “Convention of States” resolution
Pet of the week: Dawn
Pet of the week: Dawn
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
Pine Ridge Indian Reservation signs vandalized with anti-Biden, racist messaging
Pine Ridge Indian Reservation signs vandalized with anti-Biden, racist messaging