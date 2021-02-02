Advertisement

Pet of the week: Dawn

A playful pup looking for her forever home with an active owner
A playful pup looking for her forever home with an active owner
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Dawn is a one and a half-year-old Shepherd mix whose main passion is to chase toys. She loves attention almost as much as she loves tennis balls and you won’t be able to say no to either with the puppy eyes she gives you. Dawn isn’t very good at fetch, don’t get her wrong she loves to fetch the ball but she won’t bring it back to you because she loves the thrill of the chase. She knows her basic commands, with toy incentives, but she is still working on her manners so the more time and praise you give her, the better she gets. Dawn gives so much love so she would love a family that doesn’t have any other pets, is toy crazy like herself, and is very active.

