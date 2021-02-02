Advertisement

Noem signs education bill into law to help students graduate on time amid pandemic

(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill to help K-12 students graduate on time during the pandemic on Monday.

Senate Bill 46 gives South Dakota’s Secretary of Education authority to waive the required instructional hours of school during a state of emergency declared by the governor. Because schooling has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, legislators introduced this bill to ensure students aren’t restricted by

SB 46 simply amends a previous bill stating the hours could be waived if school buildings were closed during a state of emergency. However, most schools have remained open throughout South Dakota’s state of emergency declared to address the coronavirus pandemic.

In South Dakota, kindergarteners need at least 437.5 hours of instruction in a school term, first through fifth graders need at least 875 hours of instruction in a school term and sixth graders to 12th graders need a minimum of 962.5 hours of instruction in a school term. Intermissions like recess, lunch or passing time don’t count.

Tiffany Sanderson, Secretary of Education, said, “We’re asking for a couple of amendments to the language. So that we can account for school buildings not necessarily having to be closed but working through very special situations to educate their kids in states of emergency.”

