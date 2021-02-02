Advertisement

Mild Today, but Colder air is on the Way!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring very mild temperatures to our area today. There is some patchy dense fog, though over the eastern plains. That fog should dissipate by noon.

The first of two cold fronts arrives tomorrow. That front will bring gusty winds and some rain and snow showers as it moves from northwest to southeast across the area. Temperatures will be mild ahead of the front, then falling temperatures can be expected as northwest winds increase.

Thursday will be dry and colder, but another surge of cold air - this one from the arctic - will bring much colder temperatures Friday night into the weekend. A band of light snow can be expected later Friday as this much colder airmass moves in.

This weekend will be quite chilly with lows in the single digits and highs only in the teens Saturday, 20s Sunday and Monday.

