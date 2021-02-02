Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
U.S. Sen. John Thune speaks to vendors at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 29.
Noem, Thune come out for Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo

Latest News

Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...
Chadwick Boseman earns nominations for NAACP Image Awards
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden’s immigration moves show limits as Congress waits
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US says Myanmar takeover was coup, promises sanction review
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter