House State Affairs committee hears “Convention of States” resolution

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The House State Affairs Committee heard testimony on HJR 5001, a hot button issue particularly amongst Republicans that would trigger a “Convention of States.”

According to the Convention of States website, “Article V of the U.S. Constitution gives states the power to call a Convention of States to propose amendments. It takes 34 states to call the convention and 38 to ratify any amendments that are proposed. Our convention would only allow the states to discuss amendments that, “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials.”

This was not the first go around the state legislature had had with this legislation. It has been brought up a number of times in past legislative sessions.

Both proponents and opponents argued for and against the resolution, citing different works by the founding fathers.

The resolution failed six to seven. It is unlikely to return in either chamber.

