Gov. Kristi Noem raises almost $1M in 4th quarter

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem, who has said she’ll seek a second term as governor next year, reported raising nearly $1 million in the fourth quarter.

The Republican Governor reported raising about $966,000 to end the year and spent just under $400,000.

Noem’s report showed a year-end balance of about $1.4 million. Former President Donald Trump urged Noem to challenge Sen. John Thune in a primary, but she has said she won’t.

Noem narrowly defeated Democrat Billie Sutton in 2018.

