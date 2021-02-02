Advertisement

County Commission hopes congressional delegation continues to fight for Keystone pipeline

The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation...
The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation and Governor Kristi Noem encouraging them to keep fighting for the Keystone XL pipeline.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a unanimous vote Tuesday despite one abstention.

The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation and Governor Kristi Noem encouraging them to keep fighting for the Keystone XL pipeline.

This vote comes after an executive order was signed by President Joe Biden revoking the building permit for the pipeline. Vice-Chair of the Commission Ron Rossknecht said that it’s important for the commission to take a stand on the issue.

”We’re talking $2,000,000,000 in jobs, and we’re talking about building a relationship between Canada and the United States, and I think, even on a county level, we need to support that,” Rossknecht said.

Rossknecht said that he also supports the pipeline because so much work has already been done to begin construction.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Three friends --Amy Fox, Crissy Davies and Vicki Cortez--show off the dresses they bought at...
Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge
RCPD reports ‘abnormally large’ amount of vehicle theft, burglaries over weekend
Monday nights Rapid City council meeting.
Rapid City Council unanimously votes to dismiss all complaints against Laura Armstrong
U.S. Sen. John Thune speaks to vendors at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 29.
Noem, Thune come out for Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo

Latest News

A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Shepherd’s Meadow, a $3.5 million mobile home community is now open for business
An aerial view of Rapid City.
“As our city continues to grow, public safety resources need to continue to expand as well.”
Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like...
38 teams competed in annual Ranch Rodeo, Tuesday
Judge-turned-lawmaker takes on South Dakota’s death penalty