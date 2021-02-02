County Commission hopes congressional delegation continues to fight for Keystone pipeline

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a unanimous vote Tuesday despite one abstention.

The Pennington County Commission will send a letter to South Dakota’s congressional delegation and Governor Kristi Noem encouraging them to keep fighting for the Keystone XL pipeline.

This vote comes after an executive order was signed by President Joe Biden revoking the building permit for the pipeline. Vice-Chair of the Commission Ron Rossknecht said that it’s important for the commission to take a stand on the issue.

”We’re talking $2,000,000,000 in jobs, and we’re talking about building a relationship between Canada and the United States, and I think, even on a county level, we need to support that,” Rossknecht said.

Rossknecht said that he also supports the pipeline because so much work has already been done to begin construction.

