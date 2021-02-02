Advertisement

Bill limits time that young violators can be detained

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - A bill making its way through the South Dakota Legislature would limit the time that children in need of supervision and who break court orders can be detained.

Children in need of supervision are those who commit an offense that wouldn’t be criminal if they were an adult, such as underage drinking.

A bill that was sent to the full House Monday says a child who is detained for violating supervision cannot be kept for more than seven days even if a renovation hearing is scheduled.

The current law says a child may not be kept in detention for 72 hours if a revocation hearing has not been set.

Current law also says a child cannot be kept for more than 90 days if they’ve violated a court order. The bill would lower that to seven days.

The bill has already made it through the Senate.

