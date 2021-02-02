Advertisement

38 teams competed in annual Ranch Rodeo, Tuesday

Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like stray gathering and roping and tying a calf.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo’s annual Ranch Rodeo kicked off this Tuesday morning with the qualifying competition happening at 10 am and the finals starting at 7:30 pm.

The Ranch Rodeo brings together teams from across the region to compete in everyday ranch life competitions. Instead of the traditional barrel racings and steer wrestling, 38 teams competed in events like stray gathering and roping and tying a calf.

”It’s a lot of contest for work these guys do at home on the ranch. It’s getting a calf caught and into a trailer, getting them caught and branded or doctored out in the pasture, they’re doing this work at home,” said Silvia Christen, the Black Hills Stock Show sponsorship coordinator. “And so, it’s kind of fun to bring them to town to give them a chance to be out here in a big arena, with a spotlight and the cameras, and just have some fun friendly competition.”

After a few years of trying, one team came back this year and made it to the final 12.

”Well, we’ve been coming for several years now and we’ve always been right on the bubble,” said Cheyenne Seymour, a ranch rodeo finalist. “And haven’t quite got to the short round so this year we had a really good team and it paid off for us.”

The quickest times got teams like Seymour’s into the finals where they could win over $21,000 in cash and prizes.

