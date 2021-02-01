Advertisement

YMCA Rapid City Launches Reset Challenge

By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2020 was undoubtedly a challenging year for most. That’s why it’s important to press the restart button on a new year. That’s why YMCA is launching a reset challenge to help you stay on track with your new year goals.

Roger Gallimore, Executive Director of YMCA Rapid City, says “The goal is to reconnect, reinvest in your purpose. Why are we here? What are we doing? It’s taking a look at what’s important. What are the priorities in life.”

The challenge also includes an “accountabili-buddy” or someone to help keep you on track. Having someone you can rely on to help keep you accountable and be sure you reach your goals.

“While working out is a key component of this, it’s not the only component, because life is more than that. It’s spiritual, it’s physical, it’s mental and so it takes a person right where they are and starts moving forward from there,” says Gallimore.

To get involved with the challenge you can go to YMCA’s website or text RESET21 to 833-988-3539 to get weekly text messages aimed at encouraging you, uplifting you, and give you a weekly challenge.

