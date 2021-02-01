Volunteers of America Provides Outreach to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteers of America- Northern Rockies, Program Director, Tara Wilcox joined us in-studio to talk about the services that Volunteers of America bring to the Black Hills and beyond.

Volunteers of America is a three-state affiliate covering Wyoming, Montana and Western South Dakota. In Western South Dakota VOA provides services for veterans, HIV health services, and a community outreach program.

When it comes to community outreach in the Black Hills, VOA leads the Black Hills regional homeless coalition, Mommy’s Closet and housing assistance.

So far VOA has housed 200 households with hotel shelter-in-place vouchers giving vulnerable people a place to stay during the pandemic, transitioning 50 of these households to permanent housing.

