Rep. Johnson responds to Keystone XL cancellation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Representative Dusty Johnson is responding to President Joe Biden’s executive action to stop the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Johnson says the cancellation of the pipeline will negatively affect the economies of rural states like South Dakota. He says the pipeline had already gone through its environmental reviews and was ready for continued construction.

”They got their South Dakota permit ten years ago. I think it’s important that the rule of law means something, and it absolutely impacts rural states and North American energy. But it also impacts 43,000 people that have to find a new way to pay their bills.”

Johnson says that the move by Biden is disappointing after the new President campaigned on unity and bipartisanship.

