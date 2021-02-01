Advertisement

Rep. Johnson responds to Keystone XL cancellation

Johnson says the cancellation of the pipeline will negatively affect the economies of rural...
Johnson says the cancellation of the pipeline will negatively affect the economies of rural states like South Dakota(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Representative Dusty Johnson is responding to President Joe Biden’s executive action to stop the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Johnson says the cancellation of the pipeline will negatively affect the economies of rural states like South Dakota. He says the pipeline had already gone through its environmental reviews and was ready for continued construction.

”They got their South Dakota permit ten years ago. I think it’s important that the rule of law means something, and it absolutely impacts rural states and North American energy. But it also impacts 43,000 people that have to find a new way to pay their bills.”

Johnson says that the move by Biden is disappointing after the new President campaigned on unity and bipartisanship.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
Wetzel is performing on February 5th as part of the Stock Show & Rodeo festivities.
Stock Show concert sold out, manager warns of counterfeit tickets
House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs...
S.D. legislator responds to backlash over security spending legislation
Carter says it will be fully operating by this summer.
A new brewery is coming to Sturgis

Latest News

Rapid City regional airport expanding
Rapid city regional airport expanding
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo promote Ag agricultures
Black hills stock show promotes agricultural practices
Sturgis Brewing Company
Sturgis Brewing company
Rapid city lawmaker target of a mass text attack related to Governor Kristi Noem's travel...
Rapid city lawmaker speaks out on Governor Kristi Noems travel exepenses
Rapid City-area school district infrastructure
Rapid city area school district: bond issue