Advertisement

Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge

By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At first glance, these photos look preserved from when pioneers made their way to the South Dakota prairies. However, these photos were taken in 2021.

On a family homestead, three steadfast friends --Vicki Cortez, Crissy Davies and Amy Fox--snapped hundreds of photos to complement dresses from a major retail department store.

“There up on the wall were these hideous dresses and I took a picture and I posted on Facebook and tagged these two,” Cortez said. “‘There is no way I’m choosing my faction, my district or anything else. I’m not wearing these dresses’ and she found the challenge.”

“The Target Dress Challenge on Facebook,” Davies said.

Target has been transporting its customers to the 1880s with this dress. Spawning a wave of pioneer photos on Facebook.

HERE THEY ARE!!! #pandemicfashion #targetdresschallenge﻿ #targetprairiedresschallenge﻿ #bffsarefamily

Posted by Vicki Cortez on Sunday, January 17, 2021

“We don’t understand why or who in the fashion department at Target thought this was a good idea but people are buying them and since we are looking like we live in a pandemic Target wants us to buy their dresses.”

On par with their fun, spontaneous nature, the friends, along with family members, took a four-and-a-half-hour road trip East River to take the ultimate prairie photos. Cortez’s family’s more than a century-old homestead became the backdrop for their viral photos--which were all taken on a phone.

“Everyone who knows us, expected this,” Cortez said. “But within the Target challenges people are kind of loving them.”

“There’s not a lot of shock at all,” Fox agreed. “That was probably one of the best things about this whole thing--Getting to share the experience with these two and sharing her family history out there.”

Though they don’t love the dresses.

“I don’t want to be wearing it now, but it’s comfortable,” Cortez said.

“I was going to return it, I kept the tag on,” Davies said.

They are planning to keep them to make more fun memories with.

“What else is there to do during a pandemic?” Davies asked. Her friends laughed and agreed.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses
House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs...
S.D. legislator responds to backlash over security spending legislation
Since 1989, one vendor has made it a point to spend a week out of his year at the Black Hills...
Sam Seymour, a vendor and smiling face for Black Hills Stock Show visitors

Latest News

YMCA Eau Claire
YMCA Rapid City Launches Reset Challenge
The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets volleyball team lost to the Metro State Roadrunners in...
Yellow Jackets fall to Roadrunners in home opener
The top high school rodeo athletes in the state competed for scholarships. Bareback riding...
High School 20x Showcase 2021
Rapid City regional airport expanding
Rapid city regional airport expanding