Rapid City friends take hilarious pioneer photos for #targetdresschallenge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At first glance, these photos look preserved from when pioneers made their way to the South Dakota prairies. However, these photos were taken in 2021.

On a family homestead, three steadfast friends --Vicki Cortez, Crissy Davies and Amy Fox--snapped hundreds of photos to complement dresses from a major retail department store.

“There up on the wall were these hideous dresses and I took a picture and I posted on Facebook and tagged these two,” Cortez said. “‘There is no way I’m choosing my faction, my district or anything else. I’m not wearing these dresses’ and she found the challenge.”

“The Target Dress Challenge on Facebook,” Davies said.

Target has been transporting its customers to the 1880s with this dress. Spawning a wave of pioneer photos on Facebook.

“We don’t understand why or who in the fashion department at Target thought this was a good idea but people are buying them and since we are looking like we live in a pandemic Target wants us to buy their dresses.”

On par with their fun, spontaneous nature, the friends, along with family members, took a four-and-a-half-hour road trip East River to take the ultimate prairie photos. Cortez’s family’s more than a century-old homestead became the backdrop for their viral photos--which were all taken on a phone.

“Everyone who knows us, expected this,” Cortez said. “But within the Target challenges people are kind of loving them.”

“There’s not a lot of shock at all,” Fox agreed. “That was probably one of the best things about this whole thing--Getting to share the experience with these two and sharing her family history out there.”

Though they don’t love the dresses.

“I don’t want to be wearing it now, but it’s comfortable,” Cortez said.

“I was going to return it, I kept the tag on,” Davies said.

They are planning to keep them to make more fun memories with.

“What else is there to do during a pandemic?” Davies asked. Her friends laughed and agreed.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.