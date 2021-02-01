Advertisement

Noem, Thune come out for Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo

U.S. Sen. John Thune speaks to vendors at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 29.
U.S. Sen. John Thune speaks to vendors at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 29.(Sen. John Thune's Twitter)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Governor and highest-ranking Senator showed up at the state’s second-largest event over the weekend.

Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. spoke with South Dakotans at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo in Rapid City.

“Great to see so many South Dakotans and South Dakota businesses at the stock show today. Proud of these business owners’ hard work and all they do for our state,” Thune tweeted on Friday.

Noem also shared her experience on Twitter.

“I love the Black Hills Stockshow! This past year taught so many Americans to love rodeo again. While other sports were shutting down, rodeo was setting an example to the nation. And we put South Dakota in a position to be a regional and national rodeo hub for years to come,” Noem tweeted on Sunday.

The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo continues through Feb. 6 at the Central States Fair Grounds. An estimated attendance of 331,000 people attends the 10-day event. The stock show features 96 different agriculture driven events. Events such as the Ranch Rodeo, Sheep Dog Trials and Bronc Match are crowd favorites.

