Nice & warm through midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear for many overnight, but if you life out near Faith, Philip, Wall, Kadoka, etc. you should expect some fog overnight, dense at times. This could cause slippery spots out east, but for the majority of us closer to the hills and in Wyoming, It’ll be a mild night. Lows will be in the 20s for many.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the day Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm for many with 50s expected. The cooler air will be off to the east where fog lingers in the morning hear locations listed above. We will begin the day Wednesday with some sunshine and a few clouds, but the clouds will eventually take over going into the afternoon hours. Rain and snow showers will be in Wyoming and Montana in the morning, then slide into western South Dakota through the afternoon. Snow totals will be less than 1″ for many, with up to 2″ possible in the northern hills and near the Big Horns.

Colder air will settle in Thursday, where highs will be in the 30s. It’ll be breezy, so expect temperatures to feel colder. For Friday, Highs will be in the 30s as well. We stay breezy with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated snow shower. Accumulations are possible in northeast Wyoming and the northern hills.

The coldest air of the season is expected this weekend as lows Saturday morning will flirt with 0°. Highs Saturday will range from the single digits to the teens. It will remain breezy, so wind chill values will feel below zero nearly all day Saturday and into Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the 20s, which will make it not feel as cold as Saturday. Either way, dangerously cold air is very possible this weekend. Thankfully it looks to be short lived as temperatures return to near average the middle of that week.

