Advertisement

Music helping Tony Bennett battle Alzheimer’s disease

‘When he sings, he’s the old Tony’
Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on...
Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on May 15, 2019.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but it hasn’t quieted his legendary voice.

The singer’s wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed with the irreversible neurological disorder in 2016. The magazine says he endures “increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness.”

Still, he continues to rehearse and twice a week goes through his 90-minute set with his longtime pianist, Lee Musiker. The magazine says he sings with perfect pitch and apparent ease.

A beloved interpreter of American standards, Bennett’s chart-topping career spans seven decades. “He’s not the old Tony anymore,” his wife, Susan, told the magazine. “But when he sings, he’s the old Tony.”

Bennett, 94, gained his first pop success in the early 1950s and enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on “MTV Unplugged.” He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses
House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs...
S.D. legislator responds to backlash over security spending legislation
Since 1989, one vendor has made it a point to spend a week out of his year at the Black Hills...
Sam Seymour, a vendor and smiling face for Black Hills Stock Show visitors

Latest News

This April 14, 2015 photo provided by Philip Greenberg shows Deborah Archer in New York....
ACLU elects its first Black president
President Joe Biden will meet with a group of Republicans to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill.
COVID stimulus talks: Biden to meet with GOP senators
YMCA Eau Claire
YMCA Rapid City Launches Reset Challenge
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis
Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy.
National Zoo giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian slide in snow