Enjoy Monday and Tuesday Weather because Colder Air is on its Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will dominate our weather through Tuesday, Temperatures will be well above normal with winds will be light.

The first of two cold fronts arrives late Wednesday. This first front will bring a few rain and snow showers, along with a return to normal temperatures for Thursday. Gust winds can be expected behind the front.

A strong push of cold, Canadian air arrives with a second front Friday. Some light snow can be expected with the arrival of the much colder air, which should hang around this weekend.

Computer models are all over the place in regards to next week. We do think temperatures will be cold, but just how cold is the question: some models shunt the coldest arctic air east of us while others plunge frigid air into our area ... stay tuned!

