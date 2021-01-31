Advertisement

The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses

The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new mixed-use building is going up in downtown Rapid City on St. Joseph Street, The Elements.

“This is definitely needed in downtown Rapid City. Rapid City, in general, is short of many apartment units downtown, in particular, is in great need of facilities like this,” says broker for the project Chase Wood.

The project will feature a four-story building with the top three floors housing 99 loft-style apartments and the residents will have access to a heated underground parking garage.

And it’s not going to be just housing, the first floor will be home to businesses.

“We envision having a restaurant, coffee shop user, office users, some strong retail users, perhaps even an urban market which would be fantastic,” say Wood.

Wood says they already have a few businesses wanting to move in.

He says, overall, this project will continue the idea of the East of Fifth movement.

“East of fifth part of downtown, the east of fifth movement it has picked up some serious momentum in the past couple of years and we envision that it will continue to do so,” says Wood.

The project is looking to be completed by the summer of 2022.

